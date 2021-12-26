Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $33,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 268,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

