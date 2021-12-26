Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 85,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

KEYS stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

