Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Target worth $85,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.01. 3,342,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,976. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

