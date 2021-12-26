Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $59,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 50,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 979,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 145,979 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.77. 3,189,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

