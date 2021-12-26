New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Citizens Financial Group worth $46,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.