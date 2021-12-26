Nordea Investment Management AB Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

