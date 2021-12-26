Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435,356 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

NASDAQ CME opened at $228.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

