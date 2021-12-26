Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

