Sepio Capital LP Purchases 526 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,885,023. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN opened at $382.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

