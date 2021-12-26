Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 12,998 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,998 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $227.35 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

