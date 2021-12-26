Sepio Capital LP Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

EYLD opened at $35.85 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

