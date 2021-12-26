Sepio Capital LP Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 65.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

