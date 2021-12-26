Doliver Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

