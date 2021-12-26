Reviewing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exela Technologies and MedX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 227.10%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than MedX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and MedX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.15 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.36 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MedX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exela Technologies beats MedX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

