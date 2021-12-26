Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

