Doliver Advisors LP Has $460,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

