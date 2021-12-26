iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

