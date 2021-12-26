Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 304.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.62.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,377. Nevro has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

