JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $924,675.03 and $11,233.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00058952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.44 or 0.08068058 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.91 or 1.00004283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00072267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00052835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

