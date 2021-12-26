1irstcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.44 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $14,047.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000182 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,575,121 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

