Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 159,596 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,596 shares during the period. Match Group comprises about 3.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Match Group worth $58,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.44. 1,390,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.