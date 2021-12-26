Alta Capital Management LLC Has $35.12 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221,792 shares during the period. PerkinElmer accounts for about 2.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of PerkinElmer worth $35,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.77. 622,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.69. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $194.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

