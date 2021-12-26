HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Decreased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. 504,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

