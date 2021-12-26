Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

