Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.