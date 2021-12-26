Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,362 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.