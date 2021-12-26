Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $658,540. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HZO opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

