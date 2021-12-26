CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,385 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.60% of CEVA worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of CEVA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

