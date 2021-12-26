Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164,623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.86 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15.

