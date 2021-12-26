Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.25 and a 1-year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

