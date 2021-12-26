Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,613 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $119,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 260,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

