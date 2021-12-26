Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $347.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

