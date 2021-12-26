Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,859 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $92.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $93.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

