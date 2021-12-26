Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.3% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

