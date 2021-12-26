Nvwm LLC Invests $55,000 in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 310,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

