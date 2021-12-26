AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,200 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Vipshop by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

VIPS opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

