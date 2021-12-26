ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lowered by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after buying an additional 753,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,828,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $71.19 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

