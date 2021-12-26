AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

