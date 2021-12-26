$0.41 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

WWW opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.