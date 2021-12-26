Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

IKNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $180,194.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,278 shares of company stock worth $400,332.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

