1,136 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $235.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.18.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

