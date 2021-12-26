6 Meridian Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

6 Meridian lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

NYSE:BJ opened at $64.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

