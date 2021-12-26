Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Financial Review

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Compass $3.72 billion 0.98 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Venus Acquisition and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80

Compass has a consensus target price of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 133.79%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09% Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75%

Summary

Venus Acquisition beats Compass on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

