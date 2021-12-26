6 Meridian Increases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

