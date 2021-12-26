12,250 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Golar LNG by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.