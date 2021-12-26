Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,319,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,462.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,438.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
