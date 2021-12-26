Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,319,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,462.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,438.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

