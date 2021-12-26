Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,914 shares of company stock valued at $970,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.