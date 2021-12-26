Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

