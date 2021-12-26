Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.08 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

