-$0.78 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.65). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 41.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Editas Medicine by 54.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

